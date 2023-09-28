SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,219,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 963,033 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.36.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,984.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

