SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

SSAB AB (publ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.66 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

