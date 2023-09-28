SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.66 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.