SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($21.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.49) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,300 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 89,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

