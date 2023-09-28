Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Stantec comprises 7.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Stantec worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

