Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Status has a total market cap of $92.63 million and $3.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.74 or 0.99989550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02281163 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,035,876.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.