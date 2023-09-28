Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

GNRC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.34. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

