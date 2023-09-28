Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 575.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of STPGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
