Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 575.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STPGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

