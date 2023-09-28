Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $546.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $530.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $519.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,371 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,565,827. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

