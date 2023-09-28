Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 4.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $273.69. 802,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,678. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $201.39 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

