Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $75.89 million and $58.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,659.22 or 0.06113615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,691,281 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

