Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Hits $422,788.77

Strong (STRONG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00011267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $422,788.77 and approximately $64,187.53 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

