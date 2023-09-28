Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 244,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,023,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.