Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.29. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

