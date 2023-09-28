Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 77,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $694.73 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

