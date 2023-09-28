T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 3,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

