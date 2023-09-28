TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 354.1% from the August 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GLG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. TD has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TD had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

