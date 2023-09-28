TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 354.1% from the August 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GLG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. TD has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TD had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.
TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.
