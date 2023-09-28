TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.21 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS.
Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.
In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
