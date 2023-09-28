TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.21 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

