TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.21 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.