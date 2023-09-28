Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 539.0% in September

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 539.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,344.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 121,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

