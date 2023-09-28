Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $636.78 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002464 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $636.78 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 975,320,471 coins and its circulating supply is 954,298,117 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

