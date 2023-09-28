The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,715 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of AES worth $60,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 1,107,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,987. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

