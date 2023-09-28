The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 244.1% in September

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the August 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 341,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,639,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 709,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,582. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

