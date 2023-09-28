The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $15.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $824.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

