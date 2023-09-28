The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 662,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,399. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. New York Times has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of New York Times by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

