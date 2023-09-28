The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.74

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.74 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 49.25 ($0.60). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60), with a volume of 724,278 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.72) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 51 ($0.62).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.78. The stock has a market cap of £376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.06.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

