The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. 3,048,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,100. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

