Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

