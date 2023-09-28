Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 91097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83. The firm has a market cap of C$28.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.
