Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 482,960 shares.

Thor Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

