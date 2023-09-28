Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $182.60 million and $4.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,063.34 or 0.99976789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0177582 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,216,373.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

