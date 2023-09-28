Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Shares Down 2.6%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.47. 9,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCFS shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

