Trexcoin Price Hits $0.43 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $433.12 million and $80,979.63 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 0.41935992 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,196.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

