Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.84. 622,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,194,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Trimble Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after acquiring an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

