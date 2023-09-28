TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.28 billion and $183.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002462 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001589 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,083,266,150 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
