Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.70 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 35.80 ($0.44). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 34.68 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,695,856 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.80 ($0.64).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

