United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.88-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.99.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

