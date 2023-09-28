United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.88-$0.38 EPS.
United Natural Foods Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
