United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.88-$0.38 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

