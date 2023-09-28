USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 17,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,434,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

