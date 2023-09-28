USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $105.21 million and $200,046.24 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00871819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00117468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

