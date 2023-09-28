Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:VCNS traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 25.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is 26.17. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 52 week low of 24.13 and a 52 week high of 26.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.