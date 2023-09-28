Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 256,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 194,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 119,589 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

