Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 5,361,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

