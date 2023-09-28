Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,764. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

