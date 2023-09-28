Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 442,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 411,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 859,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.