Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $213.39. 1,109,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,448. The firm has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

