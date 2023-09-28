Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$11.38. Velan shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 19,688 shares changing hands.

Velan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm has a market cap of C$67.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.02.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Velan had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of C$91.91 million for the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

