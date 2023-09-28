Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

