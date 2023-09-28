Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $162.56. 803,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.