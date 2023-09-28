WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 1.9%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.87. 99,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
