WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 1.9%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.87. 99,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Get WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.